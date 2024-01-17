Enter The New Era Of Mobile AI With Samsung Galaxy S24 Series

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Designed to empower everyday experiences, from innovative communication to creativity to the power for more possibilities, Galaxy AI transforms the iconic S Series for the future. MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samsung Electronics Canada today unveiled the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S24+ and Samsung Galaxy S24, unleashing new mobile experiences with Galaxy AI1. The latest Galaxy S Series leads the way into a new era that will change how Galaxy mobile devices empower users. AI amplifies nearly every experience on the Galaxy S24 Series, from enabling innovative communication with intelligent text and call translations, to maximizing creative freedom with Galaxy's ProVisual Engine2, to setting a new standard for search that will change how Galaxy users discover the world around them.

“The Galaxy S24 Series transforms our connection with the world and ignites the next decade of mobile innovation,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “Galaxy AI is built on our innovation heritage and deep understanding of how people use their phones. We're excited to see how our users around the world empower their everyday lives with Galaxy AI to open up new possibilities.” Make Everyday Experiences Epic

Galaxy AI introduces meaningful intelligence aimed at enhancing users' experiences, especially the phone's most fundamental role: communication. The Galaxy S24 Series makes it easier to defy language barriers. With Live Translate 3 , users can chat with a student or colleague in various languages or book a reservation while on vacation in another country. Live Translate4 delivers two-way, real-time voice and text translations of phone calls within the native app – no third-party apps are required. With Interpreter , live conversations can be instantly translated on a split-screen view so people standing opposite each other can read a text transcription of what the other person has said. It even works without cellular data or Wi-Fi. Compose text messages with AI in Chat Assist. Now you can say what you want with the tone that you are looking for. Make it professional, fun or even just polite. Go from "how do I say this?" to "why didn't I think of that?" in seconds5. AI built into Samsung Keyboard can also translate messages, emails and more in real-time in 13 languages6. If a user is driving, Android Auto 7 will automatically summarize incoming messages and suggest relevant replies and actions – like sending someone your ETA – so you can stay connected while staying focused on the road. Organization also gets a big boost with Note Assist 8 in Samsung Notes, featuring AI-generated summaries, template creation that streamlines notes with pre-made formats, and cover creation to make notes easy to spot with a brief preview. For voice recordings, even when there are multiple speakers, Transcript Assist 9 uses AI and Speech-to-Text technology to transcribe, summarize and even translate recordings. Communication isn't the only way the Galaxy S24 Series takes the fundamental benefits of the phone into the future. Online search has transformed the way we live. The Galaxy S24 Series marks a milestone in the history of search as the first phone to debut intuitive, gesture-driven Circle to Search 10 with Google. To give Galaxy users an incredible new tool, Galaxy turned to the worldwide leader of search, Google, and opened up new forms of discovery with a simple gesture. With a long press on the home button, you can circle, highlight, scribble on, or tap anything on the screen of your Galaxy S24 Series device to see helpful search results. If you see a beautiful landmark in the background of your friend's social media post, or a surprising fun fact on YouTube Shorts, you can quickly learn more – without having to leave the app that you're in. And depending on where you are, for certain searches, you'll be able to see generative AI-powered overviews that provide helpful information and context pulled together from across the web and ask more complex and nuanced questions. It's that easy. And that epic. Unleash Creativity to Discover the World in New Ways

The ProVisual Engine 11 on the Galaxy S24 Series is a comprehensive suite of AI-powered tools that transform image capturing abilities and maximize creative freedom every step of the way, from setting up a shot, all the way to sharing it on social. Gone are shaky, pixelated images taken from far away. Galaxy S24 Ultra's Quad Tele System , with new 5x optical zoom lens, works with the 50MP sensor to enable optical-quality performance at zoom levels from 2x, 3x, 5x to 10x12 magnification thanks to its Adaptive Pixel Sensor. Images also show crystal clear results at 100x with enhanced digital zoom. With upgraded Nightography capabilities, photos and videos shot using the Galaxy S24 Series' Space Zoom are brilliant in low light conditions, even when zoomed in. Capture more light in dim conditions with Galaxy S24 Ultra's larger pixel size, now 1.4 um, which is 60% bigger13 compared to the previous model. Blur is reduced on Galaxy S24 Ultra with wider optical image stabilizer (OIS) angles and enhanced hand-shake compensation. When recording videos, both front and rear cameras are equipped with Dedicated ISP Block for noise reduction, and the Galaxy S24 Series analyzes gyro information to distinguish between the filmer's movement and the subject's. This allows more effective noise removal and clear videos in the dark, even from far away. After great shots are captured, innovative Galaxy AI editing tools enable users to make simple edits like erase, re-compose, and remaster photos. For easier and more efficient optimizations, Edit Suggestion 14 uses Galaxy AI to suggest suitable tweaks for each photo. To give users even more creative control and freedom, Generative Edit 15 can fill in parts of an image background with generative AI. When a picture is crooked, AI will fill in the borders. When a person or object needs to be slightly moved to be in the perfect position, AI lets users adjust the position of the subject and generates a blended background in its original spot. Anytime the Galaxy S24 Series deploys generative AI to amplify an image, a watermark will appear on the image and in metadata. And if an action-packed video needs to be slowed down, new Instant Slow-mo can generate additional frames based on movements to smoothly slow down action-packed moments for a more detailed look. To ensure your image stuns, Super HDR reveals life-like previews before the shutter is ever pressed. And while capturing memories is an essential phone feature, sharing memories with the world is just as meaningful. Now, third-party social apps make the most of Galaxy's AI-powered camera system. Premium Galaxy S24 Series camera features are now integrated directly within mobile apps like Instagram, in HDR, to level up social sharing16. When it's time to find an image in Gallery or on your go-to social app, photos are also shown in Super HDR for a more life-like range of brightness, colour and contrast by analyzing highlighted sections of the images. Galaxy's Most Intelligent Experience Ever, Powered by Premium Performance

As AI becomes a more prominent part of everyday life, performance power must excel to meet the demands. Gaming. Heavy-duty video recording and editing. Jumping between five apps as you plan a trip. Whatever the task, the Galaxy S24 Series provides an incredible experience thanks to enhancements in its chipset17, display and more. Every Galaxy S24 Ultra is equipped with Snapdragon® 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy . Optimized especially for Galaxy users, this chipset delivers remarkable NPU improvement for incredibly efficient AI processing. In all three Galaxy S24 Series models, 1-120 Hz adaptive refresh rates also improve performance efficiency. Galaxy gaming is more powerful thanks to hardware and software improvements. All models of Galaxy S24 Series boast a thermal control system with a maximum 1.9 times larger vapor chamber 18 , improving device surface temperature while also maximizing sustained performance power. Ray tracing enables life-like visuals with superior shadow and reflection effect. And through collaboration with industry-leading gaming partners, the Galaxy S24 Series let users enjoy more optimized popular global mobile games. Visuals are more vibrant and captivating on the brightest Galaxy display yet19. The Galaxy S24 Series reaches 2,600nit peak brightness and delivers improved outdoor visibility with Vision Booster. On the display, Corning® Gorilla® Armor20 in Galaxy S24 Ultra is optically enhanced and transformed at a molecular level, improving durability by 50% and making it four times more scratch resistant than the Galaxy S23 Ultra glass material. It delivers dramatically reduced glare by up to 75% in a wide range of lighting conditions, ensuring a smooth, comfortable viewing experience. Across the Galaxy S24 Series, design enhancements with slimmer and even bezels make it easier to immerse in any viewing experience and enable larger screen sizes on the 6.7-inch Galaxy S24+ display21 and the 6.2-inch Galaxy S2422 display within the same size specifications. Galaxy S24 Ultra has a 6.8-inch23 flatter display, optimized not just for viewing, but also for productivity. Plus, Galaxy S24+ now supports the same level of QHD+ found on Galaxy S24 Ultra. Advanced Security and Privacy Empowers User Choice and Trust

Secured by Samsung Knox , Galaxy's defense-grade, multi-layer security platform, the Galaxy S24 Series safeguards critical information and protects against vulnerabilities with end-to-end secure hardware, real-time threat detection and collaborative protection. Samsung's long-standing commitment to provide users choice and control over their device continues in the era of AI. Galaxy S24 Series users have full controllability over how much they allow their data to enhance AI experiences, through Advanced Intelligence settings which can disable online processing of data for AI features.24 The Knox Matrix 25 vision of a secure, connected and password-less future is also advanced with passkeys. Passkeys enable convenient and secure access to a users' registered websites and apps across all their trusted devices through digital credentials, helping protect against phishing attacks. Enhanced Data Protection offers end-to-end encryption when users backup, sync or restore their data with Samsung Cloud, allowing Galaxy S24 Series users to connect to other devices while staying synchronized and secure. This ensures the data can only be encrypted or decrypted on a user's devices, meaning nobody can see it but the user, even if a server is compromised or account details are stolen. And if access to a trusted device is lost, a recovery code can help prevent loss of data. The Galaxy S24 Series is also protected with Samsung's expansive list of innovative security and privacy features including Knox Vault, Security & Privacy Dashboard, Auto Blocker, Secure Wi-Fi, Private Share, Maintenance Mode and more. The Next Phase of Samsung's Environmental Journey

Establishing a new category of mobile experiences also means reimagining how Galaxy technology is designed and packaged to do more with less for people and the planet. The Galaxy S24 Series continues to scale the variety of recycled materials in Galaxy devices by applying recycled plastics, glass and aluminum to internal and external components26. It also takes these efforts one step further. For the first time, the Galaxy S24 Series features components made with recycled cobalt and Neodymium. In Galaxy S24 Ultra, a minimum of 50% recycled cobalt was used in the battery 27 , and 100% Neodymium were incorporated into the speakers 28 . The Galaxy S24 Series is also the first Galaxy S Series to be designed with recycled steel and Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU). Galaxy S24 Ultra features a minimum of 40% recycled steel in the speakers29, and it includes a minimum of 10% pre-consumer recycled TPU in the side and volume keys. Additionally, every Galaxy S24 Series device comes in a packaging box made from 100% recycled paper material. Lastly, the Galaxy S24 Series is UL ECOLOGO® certified30 and its carbon footprint has been measured and verified by The Carbon Trust31. The Galaxy S24 Series is a demonstration of progress against Samsung MX's environmental roadmap. Samsung remains steadfast in delivering on its set of goals to be achieved by the end of 202532. At the end of 2022, Samsung achieved the first of these goals by incorporating recycled materials in all mobile products, from Galaxy smartphones and tablets to PCs and wearables. Today, the company is setting a new recycled material goal. By 2030, Samsung will incorporate at least one recycled material in every module33 of every mobile product. Canadian availability

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Series is available in earth mineral-inspired colour tones for pre-order starting on January 17, 2024, and for purchase starting on January 31, 2024 at samsung , Samsung Experience Stores, and at major carrier and retail partner locations across Canada. Galaxy S24 Ultra is the first-ever Galaxy phone to feature a titanium frame34, enhancing device durability and longevity. Galaxy S24 Ultra colours35 include: Titanium Gray, Titanium Black, Titanium Violet and Titanium Yellow. In addition, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is also available in Titanium Green, Titanium Blue and Titanium Orange exclusively at samsung/ca . Galaxy S24 Ultra:

256GB model: Available for $1,799.99 (Our regular price).

512GB model: Available for $1,959.99 (Our regular price). 1TB model: Available for $2,279.99 (our regular price).

On Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24, a new design satisfies a more aesthetic look with seamless connection between the device's rear cover and side frame. Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 colours include: Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet and Amber Yellow. In addition, the Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 are also available in Jade Green, Sapphire Blue and Sandstone Orange exclusively at samsung/ca . Galaxy S24+ :

256GB model: Available for $1,399.99 (Our regular price). 512GB model: Available for $1,559.99 (Our regular price). Galaxy S24:

128GB model: Available for $1,099.99 (Our regular price). 256GB model: Available for $1,179.99 (Our regular price). For more information about the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, please visit: For more information about the Samsung Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24, please visit: Financing

Canadians who purchase an eligible Galaxy S24 Series device at samsung/ca or at a Samsung Experience Store can pay as low as $8.61 per month with financing on approved credit through Affirm previously PayBright. 12 or 24 month plans at 0 percent APR are available with purchase36. Double your storage, on us

Canadians can receive double the storage for the same price when they pre-order between January 17th to January 30th, 2024 at 11:59pm EST37.

Get a Galaxy S24 256GB (regular price: $1,179.99) for the price of a Galaxy S24 128GB (regular price: $1,099.99), a discount of $80 off the regular price.

Get a Galaxy S24+ 512GB (regular price: $1,559.99) for the price of Galaxy S24 256GB (regular price: $1,399.99), a discount of $160 off the regular price. Get a Galaxy S24 Ultra 512GB (regular price: $1,959.99) for the price of Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB (regular price: $1,799.99), a discount of $160 off the regular price.

Trade-In offers

Canadians who pre-order and complete their purchase or purchase an eligible Galaxy S24 Series device between January 17th and February 12th, 2024, can receive a trade-in promotional credit of up to $450, in addition to the trade-in value of their eligible old smartphone38. The trade-in program is available for purchases made at samsung/ca , Samsung Experience Stores, and participating authorized Canadian retailers and carriers in Canada. Canadians who pre-order and complete their purchase or purchase an eligible Galaxy S24 Series device between January 17th and January 24th, 2024, can receive a combined trade-in promotional credit and trade-in credit of up to $1,000 when they trade-in an eligible Galaxy smartphone in any condition39. The trade-in program is being supported at samsung/ca and at Samsung Experience Stores. Peace of Mind with Samsung Care+

With a Samsung Care+ Plan, Canadians can experience total care service for their new Galaxy Smartphone, Laptop, Tablet or Wearable device. Users will be protected for up to two years against physical or liquid damage and mechanical malfunction or defects, with a team of dedicated Galaxy experts available to help them get back on track40. Canadians who pre-order and complete their purchase or purchase a Galaxy S24 Series device between January 17th and February 12th, 2024, can get41:

One (1) Samsung Care+ 1 Year Plan at 30% off regular price (before taxes) for your selected Galaxy E1 or E2 device for $97.30 (1-Yr SC+ Smartphone Tier3 P-GT-NXXCS0GV - CANADA regular price - $139); or

One (1) Samsung Care+ 2 Year Plan at 30% off regular price (before taxes) for your selected Galaxy E1 or E2 device for $160.30 (2-Yr SC+ Smartphone Tier3 P-GT-AXXCS0GV – CANADA regular price - $229); or

One (1) Samsung Care+ 1 Year Plan at 50% off regular price (before taxes) for your selected Galaxy E3 device for $69.50 (1-Yr SC+ Smartphone Tier3 P-GT-NXXCS0GV - CANADA regular price - $139); or One (1) Samsung Care+ 2 Year Plan at 50% off regular price (before taxes) for your selected Galaxy E3 device for $114.50 (2-Yr SC+ Smartphone Tier3 P-GT-AXXCS0GV – CANADA regular price - $229) This offer can be redeemed online at samsung/ca for purchases made at samsung/ca and in-store at point of sale for purchases made at Samsung Experience Stores. For purchases made at participating retailers and carriers, please visit . Premium Care Service

Your Galaxy S24 Series device comes with dedicated customer care services designed specifically to deliver a great customer service experience to our valued customers. Our experts are available by phone 9am-9pm EST at 1-888-970-3653 and available 24/7 via Live Chat. To know more, visit samsung/ca/support/ . About Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.

Galaxy S24 Ultra Display 6* QHD+

Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display

Super Smooth 120Hz refresh rate (1~120Hz)

Vision booster *Measured diagonally, Galaxy S24 Ultra's screen size is 6.8-inch in the full rectangle and 6.8-inch with accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole. Dimensions & Weight 79 X 162.3 X 8.6mm, 233g (mmWave) / 232g (Sub6) Camera 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera

F2.2, FOV 120 ̊ 200 MP Wide Camera

OIS F1.7, FOV 85 ̊ 50MP Telephoto Camera

5x Optical Zoom, OIS F3.4, FOV 22 ̊ 10MP Telephoto Camera

3x Optical Zoom, OIS F2.4, FOV 36 ̊ 12MP Front Camera F2.2, FOV 80 ̊ Memory & Storage

12GB + 1TB

12 + 512GB

12 + 256GB *Available storage capacity is subject to preloaded software.

*Memory option may vary by market. Battery

5,000 mAh * Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 4,855mAh. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors. Charging*

Wired charging*: Up to 65% charge in around 30 mins with 45W Adapter** and 5A USB-C cable***

Fast Wireless Charging 2.0****

Wireless PowerShare***** *Wired charging compatible with PD. **45W Power Adapter sold separately. Use only Samsung-approved chargers and cables. *** Results from internal Samsung lab tests, conducted with 45W Travel Adapter connected to newly pre-released version of Galaxy S24 Ultra while device had 0% of power remaining, with all services, features and screen turned off. Actual charging speed may vary depending on the actual usage, charging conditions and other factors. ****Wireless charging compatible with WPC. *****Limited to Samsung or other brand smartphones with Qi wireless charging, such as Galaxy S24 Ultra, S24+, S24, S23 Ultra, S23+, S23, Z Fold 4, Z Flip4, S22 series, Z Fold3 5G, Z Flip3 5G, S21 FE 5G, S21 series, Z Fold2, Note20 series, S20 series, Z Flip, Note10, Note10+, S10e, S10, S10+, Fold, S9, S9+, S8, S8+, S8 Active, S7, S7 edge, S7 Active, S6, S6 edge, S6 Active, S6 edge+, Note9, Note8, Note FE and Note5. Only available with certain Samsung Galaxy wearables such as Galaxy Buds FE, Buds2 Pro, Buds2, Buds Pro, Buds Live, Watch6, Watch6 Classic, Watch5, Watch 5 Pro, Watch4, Watch4 Classic, Watch3, Watch Active2, Watch Active, Gear Sport, Gear S3, Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds. If battery power is lower than 30% Wireless PowerShare may not function. May not work with certain accessories, covers, other brand devices or some Samsung wearables. During PowerShare, it may affect call reception or data services, depending on your network environment. OS Android 14

One UI 6.1 Network and Connectivity

5G*, LTE**, Wi-Fi 7***, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth® v 5.3 *Requires optimal 5G network connection, available in select markets. Check with your carrier for availability and details. Download and streaming speeds may vary based on content provider, server connection and other factors.

**Availability of LTE model varies by market and carrier. Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment.

***Wi-Fi 7 network availability may vary by market, network provider and user environment. Requires optimal connection. Will require a Wi-Fi 6E router. Water Resistance

IP68 * IP68 rating: Based on lab test conditions for submersion in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Rinse residue/dry after wet. Not advised for beach or pool use. Water and dust resistance of the S Pen is not permanent and may diminish over time because of normal wear and tear.

Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ Galaxy S24 Galaxy S24+ Display

6 FHD+* 6 QHD+ * Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display

Super Smooth 120Hz refresh rate (1~120Hz)

Vision booster *Measured diagonally, Galaxy S24's screen size is 6.2-inch in the full rectangle and 6.0-inch with accounting for the rounded corners, Galaxy S24+'s screen size is 6.7-inch in the full rectangle and 6.5-inch with accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole. Dimensions & Weight 70.6 x 147 x 7.6mm, 168g (mmWave) / 167g (Sub6) 75.9 x 158.5 x 7.7mm, 197g (mmWave) / 196g (Sub6) Camera 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera

F2.2, FOV 120 ̊ 50 MP Wide Camera

OIS F1.8, FOV 85 ̊ 10MP Telephoto Camera

3x Optical Zoom, F2.4, FOV 36 ̊ 12MP Front Camera F2.2, FOV 80 ̊ Memory & Storage

8 + 512GB

8 + 256GB

8 + 128GB 12 + 512GB

12 + 256GB *Available storage capacity is subject to preloaded software.

*Memory option may vary by market. Battery

4,000 mAh 4,900 mAh *Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 3,880mAh for Galaxy S24 and 4,755mAh for Galaxy S24+. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors. Charging

Wired Charging*: Up to 50% charge in around 30 mins with 25W Adapter** and 3A USB-C cable***

Fast Wireless Charging 2.0****

Wireless PowerShare***** Wired charging*: Up to 65% charge in around 30 mins with 45W Adapter** and 5A USB-C cable***

Fast Wireless Charging 2.0****

Wireless PowerShare***** *Wired charging compatible with PD. **Power Adapter and data cable sold separately. Using the original Samsung 45W Power Adapter and data cable is recommended for Galaxy S24+ and the original Samsung 25W Power Adapter and data cable recommended for Galaxy S24. ***Results from internal Samsung lab tests, conducted with 25W Travel Adapter connected to newly pre-released version of Galaxy S24 and 45W Travel Adapter connected to newly pre-released version of Galaxy S24+ while a device had 0% of power remaining, with all services, features and screen turned off. Actual charging speed may vary depending on the actual usage, charging conditions and other factors. ****Wireless charging compatible with WPC. *****Limited to Samsung or other brand smartphones with Qi wireless charging, such as Galaxy S24 Ultra, S24+, S24, S23 Ultra, S23+, S23, Z Fold 4, Z Flip4, S22 series, Z Fold3 5G, Z Flip3 5G, S21 FE 5G, S21 series, Z Fold2, Note20 series, S20 series, Z Flip, Note10, Note10+, S10e, S10, S10+, Fold, S9, S9+, S8, S8+, S8 Active, S7, S7 edge, S7 Active, S6, S6 edge, S6 Active, S6 edge+, Note9, Note8, Note FE and Note5. Only available with certain Samsung Galaxy wearables such as Galaxy Buds FE, Buds2 Pro, Buds2, Buds Pro, Buds Live, Watch6, Watch6 Classic, Watch5, Watch 5 Pro, Watch4, Watch4 Classic, Watch3, Watch Active2, Watch Active, Gear Sport, Gear S3, Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds. If battery power is lower than 30% Wireless PowerShare may not function. May not work with certain accessories, covers, other brand devices or some Samsung wearables. During PowerShare, it may affect call reception or data services, depending on your network environment. OS Android 14

One UI 6.1 Network and Connectivity

5G*, LTE**, Wi-Fi 6E***, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth® v 5.3 *5G services are only supported in 5G network enabled locations. Requires optimal 5G connection. Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment.

**Availability of LTE model varies by market and carrier.

*** Wi-Fi 6E network availability may vary by market, network provider and user environment. Requires optimal connection. Will require a Wi-Fi 6E router. Water Resistance

IP68 * IP68 rating: Based on lab test conditions for submersion in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Rinse residue/dry after wet. Not advised for beach or pool use. Water and dust resistance of the S Pen is not permanent and may diminish over time because of normal wear and tear.

_________________________________

1 Samsung does not make any promises, assurances or guarantees as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the output provided by AI features. Samsung Account login may be required to use certain Samsung AI features.

2 AI Zoom is applied to distances between digital zoom lengths. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed.

3 Live Translate requires a network connection and Samsung Account login. Live Translate is only available on the pre-installed Samsung Phone app. Certain languages may require language pack download. Service availability may vary by language. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed.

4 Live Translate requires a network connection and Samsung Account login. Live Translate is only available on the pre-installed Samsung Phone app. Certain languages may require language pack download. Service availability may vary by language. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed.

5 Tone suggesting feature in Chat Assist requires a network connection and Samsung Account login. Must meet length requirements to activate feature. Service availability may vary by language. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed.

6 Translating feature in Chat Assist may require Samsung Account login. Some chat applications may not support this feature. Certain languages may require language pack download. Service availability may vary by language. This feature is activated when a translatable language is detected. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed.

7 The new features of Android Auto will be supported with software MR update.

8 Note Assist requires a network connection and Samsung Account login. Character limit applies. Service availability may vary by language. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed.

9 Transcript Assist requires a network connection and Samsung Account login. Transcript Assist is only available on the pre-installed Samsung Voice Recorder app or files recorded using the pre-installed Samsung Phone app. Voice recording feature in the pre-installed Samsung Phone app may not be supported in some countries. Audio files must be under 3 hours in duration to be processed. Summarizing feature in Transcript Assist can be activated when a certain number of characters is met. Service availability may vary by language. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed.

10 Sequences shortened and simulated. Results for illustrative purposes only. Results may vary depending on visual matches. Requires internet connection. Users may need to update Android to the latest version. Product functionality may be dependent on your app and device settings. Some functions may not be compatible with certain apps. Availability of the service varies by country and language. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed.

11 AI Zoom is applied to distances between digital zoom lengths. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed.

12 3x and 5x zoom are enabled by physical optical lenses. 2x and 10x zoom combine physical lenses with AI enhancements for optical-equivalent image quality.

13 Compared to Galaxy S23 Ultra.

14 Edit Suggestion is compatible with JPG, PNG, GIF and MP4 formats. Edit results and quality may vary depending on the photography condition. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed.

15 Generative Edit requires a network connection and Samsung Account login. Editing with Generative Edit results in a resized photo up to 12MP. A visible watermark is overlaid on the image output upon saving in order to indicate that the image is generated by AI. The accuracy and reliability of the generated output is not guaranteed.

16 Some social media apps may not support Super HDR. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed.

17 AP performance improvements shown compared to prior generation chipset. Actual performance will depend on user environment, conditions, and pre-installed software and applications.

18 Compared Galaxy S24 Ultra to Galaxy S23 Ultra.

19 The Dynamic AMOLED 2X display on Galaxy S24 Ultra received a certification from VDE Germany for 100 percent Mobile Color Volume in the DCI-P3 color range, which means your images aren't washed out and you'll get unbelievably vivid colors regardless of differing levels of brightness. The display can achieve peak brightness of up to 2600 nits, improving the contrast between dark and light aspects of digital content for a more brilliant picture quality, with a 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio to make your mobile experience more immersive.

20 Corning® Gorilla® Armor is incorporated into front display of Galaxy S24 Ultra. Durability, scratch-resistance, low reflection value tested under Corning laboratory conditions. Tested with glass materials only before applied to the actual Galaxy devices. Compared Corning® Gorilla® Armor with Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2.

21 Measured diagonally, Galaxy S24+'s screen size is 6.7-inch in the full rectangle and 6.5-inch with accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole.

22 Measured diagonally, Galaxy S24's screen size is 6.2-inch in the full rectangle and 6.0-inch with accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole.

23 Measured diagonally, Galaxy S24 Ultra's screen size is 6.8-inch in the full rectangle and 6.8-inch with accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole.

24 Samsung Account login required. Advanced Intelligence settings preventing server access will limit the functionality of some AI features. Regardless of server access, Samsung does not save user input or output data.

25 Knox Matrix is supported on Galaxy smartphones and tablets with One UI 6 or above. Availability may vary by country or region.

26 Galaxy S24 Ultra features recycled materials in the Top Speaker Module, Bottom Speaker Module, Case Front, S Pen Inner Cover, S Pen's Knob Holder, Side Key, Volume Key, SIM Tray, Camera Deco, Front Screen, Back Glass and Battery.

27 The batteries of the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24+ include a minimum of 50% pre- and post-consumer recycled cobalt. The battery of the Galaxy S24 includes a minimum of 10% pre- and post-consumer recycled cobalt.

28 The speakers of the Galaxy S24 series include 100% pre- and post-consumer recycled neodymium.

29 The speakers of the Galaxy S24 series include a minimum of 40% pre- and post-consumer recycled steel.

30 UL ECOLOGO® Certified products and services are verified for reduced environmental impact based on environmental performance criteria throughout its life cycle, including energy reduction, materials, health, environment, and manufacturing and operations. Galaxy S24 series met the UL 110 which is the UL Environmental Standard for Mobile Phones Sustainability.

31 The Carbon Trust has measured and verified the cradle-to-grave carbon footprint of the Galaxy S24 series, including manufacturing, distribution, use and eventual disposal. This has been verified against PAS2050, an internationally recognized standard.

32 In 2021, the Samsung MX business announced a set of four goals across its products and business to be accomplished by the end of 2025. The goals include developing and incorporating recycled materials in all new mobile products, eliminating single-use plastics from mobile packaging, reducing the standby power consumption of all smartphone chargers to zero, and achieving zero waste to landfill across global operations.

33 Samsung defines a module of a smartphone as the Antenna, Battery, Camera, Display, Mechanical Components, Motor, PBA/FPCB, Speaker, Wireless Charger Module and Packaging.

34 The titanium frame does not include volume and side keys.

35 Colors may vary by market and carrier.

36 Payment options through Affirm Canada Holdings Ltd. (“Affirm”). To qualify for financing, minimum purchase value of cart must be $200 before taxes and fees. APR offered is based on creditworthiness and subject to an eligibility check. Not all customers will be eligible for 0% APR. Payment options depend on your purchase amount and may not be available in all provinces/territories. Actual payment option terms will be shown at checkout.

Financing offers may vary from time to time and may be amended or cancelled at any time. Financing offers may vary for customers in the Province of Quebec. See for more information.

37 Some conditions apply. Offer valid from January 17, 2024 to January 30, 2024 at 11:59 PM EST (the“Offer Period”). Offer available at Samsung Experience Stores in Canada and online at .

38 Certain conditions apply. Receive a trade-in promotional credit of up to $450, in addition to the trade-in value of your eligible old smartphone (the“Eligible Trade-In Product”), when you:

(i) pre-order and complete your purchase of an eligible Galaxy S24 Series device between January 17th, 2024 and January 30th, 2024; or purchase an eligible Galaxy S24 Series device between January 31st, 2024 and February 12th, 2024 (the“Offer Period”), from a participating authorized Canadian retailer or carrier, a Samsung Experience Store in Canada, or online at Text> and

(ii) complete the trade-in of your Eligible Trade-In Product by February 12th, 2024; and

(iii) ship the Eligible Trade-in Product within 21 calendar days of receiving the waybill.

Selection and availability may vary. While quantities last. No rain checks. No cash value. The minimum qualifying trade-in value of the“Eligible Trade-In Product” must be $0 as determined by the Service Provider's device valuation software. $450 credit is based on completing the trade-in of an eligible Galaxy Note Series, Galaxy S Series, or Galaxy Z Series device and purchasing a Galaxy S24 Series device. Offer is subject to change or cancellation at any time without notice, cannot be combined with any other offer and is available to Canadian residents only. Offer provided by Samsung Electronics Canada Inc. See href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title=""> for Full Terms and Conditions. Please note: for trade-in transactions online at Samsung/ca if you do not send in your Eligible Trade-In Product within the prescribed time, or if the device condition differs materially from that which you have represented to be accurate using the Trade-In Tool, your trade-in transaction may be subject to a charge-back, in whole or in part, in accordance with the Trade-In Program Terms and Conditions of Use.

39 Some conditions apply. Receive a combined trade-in promotional credit and trade-in value of up to $1,000, for your eligible Galaxy Note 20 Series, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S22 Series, or Galaxy S23 Ultra Smartphone (each an“Eligible Trade-In Product”), when you:

Purchase an eligible Galaxy Eureka Series Smartphone (as listed in the table below) between January 17, 2024 and January 24, 2024 at 11:59 PM EST (the“Offer Period”), from a Samsung Experience Store in Canada, or online at href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title=""> andComplete the trade-in of your Eligible Trade-In Product by January 24, 2024; andShip the Eligible Trade-in Product within 21 calendar days of receiving the waybill.

40 Terms and Conditions apply. For full Terms and Conditions, please see .

41 Terms and Conditions apply. For full Terms and Conditions, please see .

