Painscripttm Revolutionizes Patient Care For Renowned Addiction Specialist

Collaboration with Dr. Stuart Wasser to focus on Addition Medicine, Home Detox, Suboxone & Vivitrol MAT treatment and Eating Disorders

- Dr. Stuart WasserWASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AdhereRx, d/b/a PainScriptTM/HealthScriptTM a telehealth company focused on improving patient outcomes through care plan adherence and medication compliance, announced today its collaboration with Dr. Stuart Wasser, MD, a distinguished board-certified addiction medicine specialist, practicing in Rockville Center, NY. The partnership is designed to provide innovative and personalized MAT (Medication-assisted treatment) of patients suffering from drug, gambling, nicotine, weight and other addictive disorders by integrating PainScript's platform into the practice protocols which will facilitate proactive treatment interventions and optimize patient care plans."The PainScript approaches are a significant leap forward in treatment for patients suffering from addiction and impulse control disorders," said Dr. Wasser. "The platform's real-time data, daily digital care, and medication monitoring capabilities empower us to create personalized treatment plans tailored to each patient's unique needs – whether my patient has drug, weight or mental health related treatment needs. This collaboration allows us to bridge the gap between our current physical or telemedicine appointments, ensuring continuous care and support for our patients.""Our partnership with Dr. Wasser is a unique opportunity to build on our MAT, Pain and Obesity protocols as his 30+ years of addition practice aligns well with the PainScript/HealthScript approach to care plan adherence and medication compliance," said Dan Cohen, CEO at PainScriptTM. "Already a proven technology for improving MAT treatment adherence, this partnership with Dr. Wasser will demonstrate that patients should experience improved treatment outcomes, reduce relapse rates, and ultimately, lead to better overall clinical mental health outcomes."“This collaboration between PainScript and Dr. Wasser reflects a shared dedication to healthcare innovation,” added Jim Breidenstein, President and Chief Commercial Officer.“We can enhance Dr. Wasser's outstanding and comprehensive patient care planning, while leveraging technology to advance addiction treatment in his practice.”About PainScriptTM/HealthScriptTMPainScriptTM ( ) is a medical treatment compliance platform, focused on creating a personalized pathway to support chronic care interventions for patients suffering from pain, and opioid and other substance use disorders (SUD). The SaaS platform is technology based, clinically validated via nine (9) published and peer-reviewed clinical trials. PainScript's approach is very accessible and user-friendly via a digital platform to provide the physician and patients daily, evidence-based telehealth monitoring interventions designed to effectively improve patient compliance with treatment protocols, leading to better health outcomes and a reduction in related healthcare costs.The platform aligns with several AMA CPT payment codes and uses daily contact between scheduled therapy treatments as the evidence demonstrates greater adherence to clinical protocols that, in turn, leads to an improved health benefit. The PainScriptTM platform is designed with a HIPAA compliant,“concierge medicine” approach, allowing for real-time doctor-patient interactions, remote monitoring and communication, appointment scheduling and an early warning of treatment complications.About Dr. WasserDr. Stuart Wasser is a board-certified addiction medicine specialist who has worked in Long Island, NY for 30 years. He runs a practice dedicated to the treatment of addiction and impulse control disorders. He has detox and weaning protocols for all drugs; He provides medication assisted treatment (MAT) with Suboxone, Vivitrol and naltrexone. He will stabilize and slowly wean people who have issues with sedatives including Xanax, Klonopin and Fioricet. He also provides pharmacotherapy for cocaine, methamphetamine, alcohol, marijuana, and nicotine use disorders. Process addictions such as gambling, compulsive sexuality and many eating disorders are also medically treated. Co-occurring medical and psychiatric disorders are identified and treated as well. Alternative approaches for chronic pain relief are offered.Contact:Mike SmithInvestor Relations...703-623-3834

