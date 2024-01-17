Schneider Electric Continues To Lead The Way In External ESG Ratings, 13Th Year In A Row In DJSI And Global 100

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOSTON, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric , the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, automation, is proud to confirm today its spot on

Corporate Knights' 2024 Global 100

list of Most Sustainable Corporations in the World for the 13th time in a row.

This year, Schneider Electric earned the #1 ranking among its peer group and came 7th in the Global 100 list. Schneider Electric's inclusion in the top 10 demonstrates the company's exemplary performance across all dimensions of

Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) and how sustainability is closely connected to the company's business strategy and solutions . Schneider Electric is the only company in its field to have featured in the top 10 a record-breaking six times since 2012.

Corporate Knights' Global 100 annual ranking is based on the assessment of publicly disclosed information of up to 25 key performance indicators (KPIs) including resource management, employee management, financial management, sustainable revenue & sustainable investment, and supplier performance. This year's rigorous assessment looked at nearly 7,000 public companies with revenue of over US$1 billion.

Schneider Electric was also recently included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for the 13th consecutive year. With an ESG score of 88 out of 100 awarded by rating company

S&P Global in their 2023 Corporate Sustainability Assessment , Schneider Electric ranked #1 in its industry and secured its place in the Europe index (score date: October 27, 2023).

This recognition reflects Schneider Electric's deep-rooted commitment to sustainability, and its continued efforts to deliver positive impact every day, particularly improving access to decent work across its value chain, establishing global standards for paid family leave, and implementing climate mitigation and resilience plans.

SOURCE Schneider Electric