Catalyst Power Launches Cleaner Energy Services For New Jersey Commercial & Industrial Businesses

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New Jersey Commercial & Industrial Businesses Can Realize Significant Savings and Revenue with Clean Energy Solutions

TRENTON, N.J., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Power Holdings LLC ("Catalyst Power"), an integrated provider of cleaner energy solutions for the commercial and industrial sector, is launching its services in New Jersey. Catalyst Power offers a range of cleaner energy solutions for New Jersey businesses, including custom-priced retail energy service, Connected Microgrids, energy storage, demand response, and more. Each service allows businesses to earn immediate savings, generate revenue, meet sustainability goals, and ensure energy resilience without any upfront costs. Catalyst Power's services will initially be available to customers in the Atlantic City Electric, Public Service Electric & Gas (PSE&G), and Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L) service areas.

"New Jersey businesses have a fantastic opportunity to significantly reduce their energy costs and generate new sources of revenue with clean energy solutions. We're thrilled to be entering the New Jersey market to help businesses save while building their long-term sustainability and reducing their exposure to volatile fossil fuel prices," said Gabriel Phillips, CEO of Catalyst Power Holdings. "New Jersey's middle market has been underserved for too long. They are an important part of New Jersey's economy that deserves access to all the benefits of cheaper, cleaner energy–we're here to help them."

Catalyst Power develops and provides innovative cleaner energy solutions designed to help commercial and industrial companies reduce costs and generate revenue with no upfront investment The company utilizes a proprietary technology platform that provides a fresh perspective on data to identify, underwrite, fund, and provide solutions to customers while operating more cost-effective onsite energy and efficiency projects for its retail energy clients.

New Jersey businesses interested in partnering with Catalyst Power or learning more can contact:

Web:

Phone: 1-888-789-7250

Email: [email protected]

About Catalyst Power Holdings LLC:

Catalyst Power Holdings LLC is an independent, integrated provider of cleaner energy solutions for the commercial and industrial sector through commercial energy, customized Connected Microgrid solutions, and community solar to underserved middle-market commercial and industrial end-use customers, improving the overall efficiency and environmental impact of their supply. Catalyst Power is a portfolio company of BP Energy Partners, LLC. More info:

About BP Energy Partners, LLC:

BP Energy Partners, LLC (BPEP), is a Dallas, Texas-based growth-oriented private equity firm. Since inception, BPEP has focused on a lower carbon future by establishing and growing sustainable and responsible companies in the natural gas value chain including infrastructure, power, logistics, transportation, environmental services, renewable natural gas, midstream, and distribution. BPEP will also invest in low-carbon energy solutions and renewables. BPEP collaborates with entrepreneurs, family-owned businesses, project developers, and experienced management teams to provide patient capital, financial and operating expertise, and deep industry relationships. BPEP currently manages over $560 million in committed capital and is actively investing in new opportunities. More information can be found at .

