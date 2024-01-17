Connected Nation's Heather Gate Named Among Women We Admire's Top 50 Women Leaders Of KY

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOWLING GREEN, Ky., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Connected Nation (CN) is proud to announce that Heather Gate, Executive Vice President of Digital Inclusion, has been recognized as one of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Kentucky for 2023, a prestigious honor that underscores her remarkable contributions to digital inclusion and equity. Details of this achievement, announced by the national women's professional network, Women We Admire, can be viewed here .

"I am deeply honored to be recognized among such a distinguished group of women leaders," said Gate. "This accolade not only reflects my personal commitment but also the collective efforts of our team at Connected Nation to ensure that everyone, regardless of their circumstances, has access to the digital resources they need to thrive."

Her innovative leadership and tireless advocacy have paved the way for groundbreaking initiatives that transform lives.

With over 17 years of dedicated service in the broadband field, Gate has been instrumental in devising and executing strategies that bridge the Digital Divide, ensuring technology access, adoption, and usage for all, particularly vulnerable populations. Her commitment extends beyond practical implementations, having actively engaged with minorities, rural communities, and families at the frontline of digital disparity.

A nationally recognized leader, Gate served as the Chair of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Communications Equity and Diversity Council. She previously served as Vice Chair of the FCC's Advisory Committee on Diversity and Digital Empowerment (ACDDE) and Chair of its Digital Empowerment and Inclusion Working Group, among other significant roles. As a recent graduate of the Leadership Kentucky Program and commissioned an Honorable Kentucky Colonel by Kentucky Governor Beshear, Gate is committed to collaborating with stakeholders to make life better for Kentuckians and persons across the globe left behind by the Digital Divide.

"Heather's influence on digital inclusion goes beyond our organization - it's felt across communities and sectors," said Tom Ferree, Chairman & CEO, CN. "Her innovative leadership and tireless advocacy have paved the way for groundbreaking initiatives that continue to transform lives. We are thrilled to see her efforts being recognized on such a significant platform."

CN celebrates Gate's well-deserved recognition and her unwavering dedication to creating more digitally inclusive communities. Her achievements and ongoing efforts continue to inspire and drive impactful change in Kentucky and beyond.

About Connected Nation: Connected Nation celebrated 20 years of service in 2021. The national nonprofit's mission is to improve lives by providing innovative solutions that expand access to and increase the adoption and use of broadband (high-speed internet) and its related technologies for all people. Everyone belongs in a Connected Nation.

For more information, please visit: connectednation

and Twitter .

