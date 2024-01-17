Bosch Rexroth Awards Morrell Industrial Southern Territories For Factory Automation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Morrell Industrial has been awarded southern territories by Bosch Rexroth , a world-class, industry-leading manufacturer of factory automation products and technology. Building on their long-standing partnership and deep expertise, Morrell Industrial is expanding its reach to Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Arkansas. This expansion will offer a distinct and innovative approach to automation solutions across diverse sectors, including special machine builders, aerospace, food and packaging, test, fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, oil and gas, semiconductors/electronics, and trailer manufacturers.

Morrell Industrial's Bosch Rexroth Certified Excellence Partnership now extends to Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Arkansas

With this territory expansion, Morrell Industrial, a Certified Excellence Partner, has new distribution rights to Bosch Rexroth product lines for factory automation solutions. "Bosch Rexroth is thrilled to award these territories to Morrell Industrial, who have been our trusted partner for many years. With their extensive experience and the innovative work of the Motioneers, we look forward to the new solutions and technologies it'll bring to the South," says Chris Cooper, Southern Region Vice President at Bosch Rexroth.

Renowned for its advanced automation solutions beyond mere component distribution, Morrell Industrial tailors its services to meet the unique needs of each customer. Among its strategies for developing efficient and effective automation solutions are the Motioneers , a team of dedicated engineers who create custom conceptual engineering motion control solutions for industrial applications – free of charge.

The Motioneers serve as an extension of a client's engineering team, working closely together to learn and understand application requirements and specifications. This unique team and collaboration-based partnership provides complete, custom, one-of-a-kind solutions for a wide range of industrial applications and industries.

"Morrell Industrial is honored to have new distribution rights to these premier Bosch Rexroth products in the South. We're excited about the motion control opportunities and challenges our customers will bring us. We'll face them head-on with our Motioneer team, and I look forward to the innovation the Motioneers will bring to these new territories," adds Matt Oldroyd, CEO of Womack Group.



About Morrell Industrial

Morrell Industrial provides integrated engineering solutions, expertise, and resources for automation, controls, pneumatic, electrical, hydraulic, dispensing, and lubrication applications. With over 45 years of unparalleled experience in industrial product application, Morrell Industrial is your expert engineering partner for system and subsystem integration and value-added distribution, from initial concept and product to development and support. For additional information, please visit .

