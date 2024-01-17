IZEA Announces Formai Mixers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Users Can Now Train AI on Faces, Objects, and Styles to Create Generative Images and Share Mixers with Others

LAS VEGAS, Nev., Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the trailblazer that created the influencer marketing industry, announced the launch of FormAI Mixers at the Creator Economy Live event in Las Vegas. Presented by Ted Murphy, IZEA's CEO, FormAI Mixers are set to redefine the paradigms of influencer marketing by enabling unparalleled collaborative content creation between creators, brands, and talent management.



Bridging Creativity and Technology

FormAI Mixers are the latest addition to FormAI's suite of generative AI tools designed for brands and creators and represent a significant leap forward in the company's ongoing effort to integrate AI into the influencer marketing space. Building on the framework that IZEA defined for Generative Sponsorships , FormAI introduces a unique set of features that allow the sharing of custom-trained AI“Mixers.” Mixers are model fine-tunings that allow users to train AI based on faces, characters, objects, and styles. Mixers can be combined to produce endless creative opportunities to create generative images.

Sharing Mixers: A New Realm of Collaboration

One of FormAI's most compelling features is the ability to easily share Mixers. Creators can now share their AI-trained digital likenesses with other creators, their talent management, or directly with brands. Brands can share a digital representation of a product or aesthetic with creators. This shared ecosystem fosters a rich collaborative environment, allowing for the development of content that is not only visually captivating but also deeply embedded in the authentic voices of the creators and the brands they represent.

"The release of FormAI Mixers is the next giant leap forward toward our vision of Generative Sponsorships,” said Ted Murphy.“The release of Mixers fundamentally alters the future influencer marketing landscape. IZEA has opened a gateway to a new era of digital storytelling where creators, brands, and technology converge to produce something truly extraordinary together.”

“The launch of Mixers in FormAI marks a significant milestone in the evolution of content creation in the influencer marketing space. It promises a future where the boundaries between digital and real blur, and the sharing of digital likeness becomes seamless,” continued Murphy. The quality of images and capabilities of the system will improve over time, making the collaborations we enable even more compelling.”

Available Today

FormAI Mixers are available today for all paid IZEA users.

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today's top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry's first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive a measurable return on investment.

Safe Harbor Statement:

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are“forward-looking” and intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies, and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as“may,”“will,”“would,”“could,”“should,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“hope,”“estimate,”“optimistic,”“believe,”“intend,”“ought to,”“likely,”“projects,”“plans,”“pursue,”“strategy” or“future,” or the negative of these words or other words or expressions of similar meaning. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations concerning product development and platform launches, future financial performance and operating results, including regarding recognition of bookings as revenues, growth, or maintenance of customer relationships, and expectations concerning IZEA's business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, among others, the following: competitive conditions in the content and social sponsorship segment in which IZEA operates; failure to popularize one or more of the marketplace platforms of IZEA; our ability to maintain disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; our ability to satisfy the requirements for continued listing of our common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market; changing economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; and other risks and uncertainties described in IZEA's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and IZEA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

Attachment

IZEA Announces FormAI Mixers

CONTACT: Nicole O'Hara IZEA Worldwide, Inc. Phone: 407-674-6911 Email: ...