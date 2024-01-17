Nonprofit Legal Expert Catherine Livingston Joins The American Institutes For Research As Chief Legal Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Arlington, Va., Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catherine E. Livingston, an attorney with broad experience working in the nonprofit and government contracting sectors, will join the American Institutes for Research (AIR) as Chief Legal Officer, effective February 1.

In her new position, Livingston will oversee all internal and external legal matters for AIR, including compliance with laws, regulations and policies related to all institutional interests. Livingston will also serve as AIR's in-house ethics officer and secretary to the AIR Board of Directors.

“I'm so pleased to welcome Catherine to AIR and look forward to working with her to ensure a strong legal foundation for our institution,” said Lawrence D. Bobo , chair of the AIR Board of Directors .“Her experience and expertise will help AIR continue to conduct its work ethically, responsibly and in full compliance with all relevant laws and regulations.”

Livingston will be a member of the institute's executive leadership team and will report to AIR President and CEO Jessica Heppen .

“AIR conducts work in nearly every U.S. state and in more than 90 countries around the world,” Heppen said.“I know that Catherine's deep knowledge of legal matters for nonprofit organizations will help us navigate the increasing regulatory complexity within which we are operating, and support our important mission-focused work.”

Since September 2022, Livingston has served as general counsel for the Open Society Foundations, a philanthropy that invests in independent groups working for justice, democracy, and human rights. Prior to that position, she was a partner at Jones Day, where she led the tax-exempt practice across the law firm and advised hospitals, universities, research institutions, and other tax-exempt organizations on tax matters, transactions, corporate governance, and political activities. She also served as the first Health Care Counsel for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), advising IRS senior leadership on all aspects of the Affordable Care Act before and after implementation. She has also held other positions at the IRS, in the U.S. Department of the Treasury, and at the Caplin & Drysdale law firm.

“AIR has a well-earned reputation for excellence and transparency, and a commitment to using evidence to address inequities and improve outcomes for all,” said Livingston, who is based in the Washington, D.C. region.“I look forward to collaborating with the staff and leadership of AIR on their mission-focused work.”

Livingston is a graduate of Yale University and Yale Law School and is currently a Board member for Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington, D.C., Inc. She is active in the American Bar Association and the Association of Corporate Counsel and other professional organizations.

About AIR

Established in 1946, the American Institutes for Research (AIR) is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit institution that conducts behavioral and social science research and delivers technical assistance both domestically and internationally in the areas of health, education, and the workforce. AIR's work is driven by its mission to generate and use rigorous evidence that contributes to a better, more equitable world. With headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, AIR has offices across the U.S. and abroad. For more information, visit .

Attachment

Catherine E. Livingston joins AIR

CONTACT: Dana Tofig American Institutes for Research 202-403-6347 ...