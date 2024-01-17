Astonish Media Group Announces Latitude Food Allergy Care Joins Its Prestigious Portfolio Of Clients

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Astonish Media Group to elevate Latitude's presence nationally and highlight its innovative approach to food allergy care

NewYork, NY, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astonish Media Group , a leading boutique public relations and media strategy firm based in New York City, announces the addition of Latitude Food Allergy Care to the agency's distinguished roster of clients. Astonish will elevate Latitude Food Allergy Care's presence on a national scale and highlight its innovative approach to food allergy care.

As the leading network of clinics providing specialized food allergy testing and treatment, including oral immunotherapy (OIT), Latitude helps families with food allergies live more freely.

Latitude was founded in 2018 by food allergy parents in partnership with world-renowned medical researchers to provide evidence-based, personalized food allergy care to families and patients of all ages. Led by board-certified allergists, the company has provided expert care to more than 5,000 patients, including those with the most severe food allergies.

Astonish Media Group has more than twenty years of experience as a generalist and strategic media relations firm with a wide range of clients, including business, health, health-tech, non-profit, travel, lifestyle, food and beverage, and education. Astonish also specializes in publishing, branding, writing, and talent representation.

“We are delighted that Latitude Food Allergy Care has joined the Astonish family as the leading specialized food allergy care program,” said John Conway, CEO of Astonish Media Group.“We are thrilled to represent such an innovative leader in food allergy testing and treatment. We are looking forward to amplifying the voice of Latitude Food Allergy Care and spreading the knowledge of their experts and leaders.”

“Together with Astonish Media Group we have the opportunity to bring awareness to millions of families that life-changing food allergy testing and treatment is available,” said Kimberley Yates, founder and CEO of Latitude Food Allergy Care.“The team at Astonish is uniquely equipped to support our mission to help all families with food allergies live better lives.”

Astonish Media Group has worked with some of the world's most prestigious brands, including American Airlines U.S., American Airlines Asia, DoubleTree by Hilton, Coca-Cola brands, Disney, Subway, Pernod Ricard, Nestlé Waters, and ABC Television. The healthcare division has boasted such noteworthy clients as CCRM, WINFertility, Illume Fertility, Gay Parents to Be, and health-tech startups such as Babyscripts, Wellthie, RespondWell, TailorMed, and RxWare. The Astonish Media Group publishing division has been an exclusive provider of travel and lifestyle content for the New York Daily News, among other publications, and publishes ConwayConfidential , a luxury travel and lifestyle website, and AllPuck , a leading hockey fan website.

About Astonish Media Group

Astonish Media Group, LLC is a strategic media company based in New York City with U.S. satellite offices in Boston, Miami, Beverly Hills, and Washington DC. The Astonish EU headquarters is in London, England, with new EU offices located in Paris, France and Monaco, Monte Carlo. Founded in 2000, Astonish offers media services ranging from public relations and branding to content syndication, publishing, and client management. The eclectic focus of the agency is the reflection of founder Paula Conway and CEO John Conway, whose backgrounds include entertainment, public relations, branding, publishing, writing, reporting, talent representation, film and television production.

About Latitude Food Allergy Care

Latitude Food Allergy Care is the leading network of clinics providing life-changing testing and treatment, including oral immunotherapy (OIT), to help families with food allergies live more freely. Latitude was founded in 2018 by food allergy parents in partnership with world-renowned researchers to provide an exceptional patient experience specifically designed for the needs of food allergy patients of all ages. Led by board-certified allergists, Latitude has provided evidence-based solutions like OIT to more than 5,000 patients with single and multiple food allergies, including those with the most severe food allergies.

Latitude has four clinics in the San Francisco Bay Area, a clinic on the Upper East Side in New York City, and will open a new clinic in Brooklyn in February 2024. Latitude is affiliated with UCSF Benioff Children's Physicians and Weill-Cornell Medicine, and partners with Columbia University Medical Center and Sean N. Parker Center for Allergy & Asthma Research at Stanford University. Latitude accepts insurance from most major carriers. For more information, please visit latitudefoodallergycare and follow Latitude on Instagram , Facebook , and Linkedin .





CONTACT: Stacy Callahan Astonish Media Group 9179721101 ...