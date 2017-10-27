Three fighters sentenced in Belgium

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 27 (KUNA) -- Three men from the Belgian town of Vilvoorde have been sentenced in their absence to five years' imprisonment.



The trio are currently in Syria fighting with the so-called Islamic State (IS) group. Two of the three men are brothers.



The men have been in Syria since 2014. From there, they have sent out threats towards certain individuals in their home town of Vilvoorde, Belgian media reported Friday.



As none of them were present, the Criminal Court in Brussels sentenced them in absentia and ordered their immediate arrest. (end) nk.rk

