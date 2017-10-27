Kuwait- Catalonia declares independence from Spain

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, Oct 27 (KUNA) -- The Catalan parliament on Friday declared the region independent from Spain, a move that will further stoke the already high tension between in Catalonia and Madrid.



Parliament Speaker Carme Forcadell today declared establishing the "Catalonian independent and sovereign republic" that is willing to engage in the civil society as soon as possible.



The independence motion was passed in the 135-strong assembly with 70 votes in favor, 10 against and 2 blank ballots, she added. The vote was conducted in private to avoid any legal measures against the parliament later on.



A head of the vote, opposition lawmakers walked out of the chamber in protest.



The vote came a day after Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont ruled out calling for a snap election, thought to have been a potential way of defusing tension with the central government.



Thousands of pro-separation Catalans, mostly students, have gathered near the parliament in Barcelona in support of the historical resolution.



The Spanish Senate is due to vote later today on Article 155 that would allow Madrid to take back control of the region and block the push for independence. It can also take harsh constitutional measures against the region.



Catalans voted for independence earlier this month, and according to the Catalan government, out of the 43 percent of potential voters who took part in the referendum, 90 percent were in favor of independence. Spain's Constitutional Court ruled the vote illegal. (end) hnd.msa

