Kuwait- Madrid granted power for drastic measures against Catalonia

MADRDID, Oct 28 (KUNA) -- In a swift reaction, Spain's Senate on Friday endorsed a host of drastic measures proposed by the government to halt the separation push in Catalonia, almost an hour after the region declared independence from the country.



The Senate's 214-47 vote gave the green light for the invocation of Article 155 of the constitution.



The approval will then pass to the cabinet that meets later today to implement the measures against the Catalan government.



On Saturday, the Spanish government endorsed a series of measures as part of implementing Article 155 of the Constitution, which empowers the central government to coerce any Spanish region to abide by the state laws and the National Constitution.



They include suspension of the Catalan leader and his deputy, who would be replaced by nominees from the central government.



Earlier today, the Catalan parliament declared the region independent from Spain.



Parliament Speaker Carme Forcadell proclaimed establishing the "Catalonian independent and sovereign republic" that is willing to engage in the civil society as soon as possible.



The independence motion was passed in the 135-strong assembly with 70 votes in favor, 10 against and 2 blank ballots, she added. The vote was conducted in private to avoid any legal measures against the parliament later on.



A head of the vote, opposition lawmakers walked out of the chamber in protest.

