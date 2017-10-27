Ballistic missile hits residential compound in Najran - spokesman

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Oct 27 (KUNA) -- A ballistic missile fired by Yemeni Houthi militia crashed into a residential compound in border town Najran Friday wounding one person, a military spokesman said.



The missile blew up at the residential compound, inhabited by workers of a national company, triggering fire, inflicting damage in properties and lightly wounding one laborer, said Colonel Turky Al-Malki, official spokesman of the coalition for supporting legitimacy in Yemen command, in a statement.



The Houthi militia unleashed the missile, targeting the residential location in Najran, roughly 20 km from the border with neighboring Yemen.



"This hostile action by the armed Houthi militia is the result of continuing trafficking of arms and missiles by some regional powers to them with aim of threatening the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the citizens and residents as well as as for threatening regional and international security," the spokesman said.



Firing ballistic missiles in direction of populated towns and villages is a breach of international human laws, Colonel Al-Malki added.



The Houthis had repeatedly fired such missiles on Saudi towns and cities. (end) nk.rk

