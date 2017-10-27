Kuwait- Rajoy urges Spaniards to stay calm

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRDID, Oct 28 (KUNA) -- Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on Friday urged his nation to remain calm re-stating that his government would restore legitimacy in Catalonia.



Speaking to journalists after a Senate session, the prime minister said the statement by the Catalan Parliament declaring independence from Madrid, earlier today, was not only "a law-breaking act but also a criminal action." The step taken by the Catalan Parliament today emphatically underscores necessity of implementing Article 155 of the Spanish Constitution and taking decisive measures against the secession movement, he said.



The Spanish Cabinet is due to meet in a few hours to endorse a series of measures aimed at ousting the Catalan Government.



As the nation appears at a serious crossroad, many Catalans packed streets in the region, celebrating the local parliament declaration of independence from the motherland. (pickup previous) hnd.rk

