Friday, 27 October 2017 10:30 GMT

img

Kuwait- Rajoy urges Spaniards to stay calm

10/27/2017 12:22:14 PM

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRDID, Oct 28 (KUNA) -- Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on Friday urged his nation to remain calm re-stating that his government would restore legitimacy in Catalonia.

Speaking to journalists after a Senate session, the prime minister said the statement by the Catalan Parliament declaring independence from Madrid, earlier today, was not only "a law-breaking act but also a criminal action." The step taken by the Catalan Parliament today emphatically underscores necessity of implementing Article 155 of the Spanish Constitution and taking decisive measures against the secession movement, he said.

The Spanish Cabinet is due to meet in a few hours to endorse a series of measures aimed at ousting the Catalan Government.

As the nation appears at a serious crossroad, many Catalans packed streets in the region, celebrating the local parliament declaration of independence from the motherland. (pickup previous) hnd.rk

MENAFN2710201700710000ID1096002587


Kuwait- Rajoy urges Spaniards to stay calm

Tags

#Kuwait

Comments

No comment

Category

Politics

Date

More Stories

Newsletter



Search