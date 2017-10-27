Kuwait- Bahraini policemen injured in attack NE Bahrain - MoI

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Oct 27 (KUNA) -- A number of Bahraini policemen were injured when a bus carrying police forces was attacked near the city of Jedhafs, northeast of Bahrain, on Friday, the Ministry of Interior said.



It added in its Twitter account that a bus use to transport policemen was attacked on Khalifa bin Salman road near Jedhafs.



The ministry did not mention how the attack took place nor the exact number of police injured.



It added that security authorities were investigating the attack. (end) hmd.bs

