Egypt's police kills 13 militants in New Valley

CAIRO, Oct 27 (KUNA) -- Egyptian security forces killed at least 13 militants on Friday in a shootout in New Valley governorate, West of Cairo, the Ministry of Interior said.



National security apparatus obtained information on a hideout of some terrorist members, in the governorate, who tried to train new militants on weapons and explosives before carrying out hostile operations, the ministry added in a statement.



The statement said all concerned security forces targeted the area, noting that after police had cordoned off the surrounding area, fire was opened heavily on security forces, which they had to respond to the source of fire.



The operations led to the killing of 13 militants, some were in military uniform, and the seizure of weapons and ammunition, it made clear.



Military operations come within the framework of the ministry's continued efforts to pursue fugitive terrorists who are involved in executing acts of violence the country has witnessed over the last period, the statement concluded. (end) esm.hm

