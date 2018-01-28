Turkey, Iran mull Syrian crisis, regional issues

(MENAFN - Trend News Agency ) Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 27

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif discussed regional issues in a phone conversation, Turkey's media outlets report Oct. 27.

The sides mulled the latest developments in Iraq and Syria, and exchanged views regarding settlement of the Syrian crisis, according to the reports.

Syria has been suffering from an armed conflict since March 2011, which, according to the UN, has claimed more than 500,000 lives.

Militants from various armed groups are confronting the Syrian government troops. The 'Islamic State', the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) and the Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) are the most active terrorist groups in Syria.

