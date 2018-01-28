Azerbaijan, Sudan mull co-op in tourism and air transport fields

(MENAFN - Trend News Agency ) Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 27

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has received Honorary Consul of Azerbaijan in Sudan Tariq Hamza Zain El Abdein, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a message Oct. 27.

Mammadyarov congratulated Zain El Abdein on the beginning of his activity as an honorary consul.

The sides exchanged views on expanding bilateral economic ties, as well as on cooperation issues between Azerbaijan and Sudan in tourism, air transport and other spheres.

Zain El Abdein said that Sudan is greatly interested in the experience of the State Agency for Public Services and Social Innovation under the president of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ASAN).

During the meeting, the sides stressed that fruitful cooperation within international organizations, in particular the UN and OIC, is an impetus for the development of relations between the two countries.

Sudan's support for the adoption of resolutions of international organizations in support of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty and condemning the military aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan has been appreciated during the meeting.

The honorary consul said that over the period of his activity he will make efforts to develop bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

MENAFN2710201701870000ID1096001218