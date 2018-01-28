UAE citizens granted visa-free travel to Chad

(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) UAE nationals can make visa-free visits to the Republic of Chad starting this week, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has announced.

Ahmed Saeed Elham Al Dhaheri, Assistant Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Consular Affairssaid that the decision has come into effect following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the UAE and Chad in September, on the sidelines of the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The new rules exempts the UAE nationals holders of diplomatic, private, VIP and regular passports from pre-visa entry requirement. Emiratis can enter Chad without a visa for up to 90 days per visit.

The official said that the move will enhance cooperation between the two countries in the fields of tourism, economy and investment, and will lead to the development of bilateral relations. He added that the agreement also reflects the UAE's diplomatic efforts aimed at strengthening relations with African countries.

Al Dhaheri reaffirmed the ministry's commitment to providing Emirati citizens with distinguished consular services in order to achieve their satisfaction and convenience.

