UAE nationals granted visa-free travel to St. Lucia

(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The UAE nationals can make visa-free visits to the eastern Caribbean country of St. Lucia starting this week, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has announced.

Ahmed Elham Al Dhaheri, Assistant Under-Secretary for Consular Affairs at the ministrysaid that the decision has come into effect following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the UAE and Saint Lucia in September, on the sidelines of the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The new rules exempts the UAE nationals holders of diplomatic, private, VIP and regular passports from pre-visa entry requirement. Emiratis can enter Saint Lucia without a visa for up to 60 days per visit.

The official said that the move will enhance cooperation between the two countries in the fields of tourism, economy and investment, and will lead to the development of bilateral relations.

MENAFN2710201700490000ID1096000830