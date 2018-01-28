Dubai Customs hosts Leadership Forum in preparation for DGEP

(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Within its efforts to instill a culture of innovation and distinction at work, Dubai Customs launched the Leadership Forum in the presence of Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director of Dubai Customs; Dr Ahmed Nussairat, General Coordinator for Dubai Government Excellence Programme (DGEP); Abdullah Mohammed Al Khaja, Executive Director of Clients Management Division; and Farid Hassan Al Marzouqi, Executive Director, Human Resources, Finance and Administration Division, plus a number of directors and heads of customs centers and distinctive employees who were awarded for their achievement and excellence.

The forum, which will wrapped up on October 26, aimed at preparing the Department for the upcoming DGEP awards and to encourage employees to participate in the award programmes within the Fourth Generation of Government Excellence System .

In his opening note, Musabih applauded DGEP's role in advancing the government sector and progressing performance of different government departments through benchmarking and self-assessment tools.

Musabih said: "This has helped in spreading a culture of best practices and quality within the workplace. We are proud to have won a number of DGEP awards in 2016 which included the Coveted Distinguished Government Department 2016 and the best local department to gain international recognition by scoring 614 points."

He added:" Dubai Customs has organised this forum to help promote government performance and practices, especially what is related to Artificial Intelligence, to a world class level in fulfillment of the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai."

Dubai Customs managed to bag 115 renowned local, regional and global awards between 2014 and 2016 (35 local, 30 regional, 50 global). Mirsal 2, the integrated smart declaration system, the Risk Engine, which helped automate 97 per cent of declaration processes are amongst the Department's numerous in-house innovations.

Musabih pointed out that Dubai Customs is ready for the upcoming challenges. Dubai external trade reached Dh5.2 trillion with more than 36 million declarations in the last 4 years. These huge figures require more innovation to sustain success and keep up the momentum.

Dr Ahmed Nussairat, General Coordinator for Dubai Government Excellence Programme (DGEP) said: "The Leadership Forum, which Dubai Customs organises this year for the first time, is an interactive platform to showcase winners' achievements and experiences. This will help build up a culture of competitiveness and quality within the Department in fulfilment of the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai."

Rami Abu Laban, Senior Manager - Corporate Excellence at Dubai Customs gave a presentation about the DGEP awards. He said that the values of the government excellence system go in tandem with the UAE ambitious vision of becoming one of the best countries in the world by 2021.

The forum's first day saw showcasing of distinctive employees' experiences. These included Alia Dallal from Dubai Health Authority who won the best manager of a service center, Ahmed Thanhani from Dubai Courts who won the best specialized employee, and Juma Al Mazroui, from Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects who won the best supervisor.

At the end of the day, Ahmed Mahbooh Musabih rewarded Dr Ahmed Nussairat and the distinctive employees from different government departments who won DGEP rewards.





