UAE- Malabar Gold launches 'MGD - Lifestyle Jewellery'

(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Malabar Gold and Diamonds, one among the Big 5 jewellery retailers globally, unfurled its new retail concept: MGD - Lifestyle Jewellery.

This concept is the latest offering of the group focusing on trendy and light weight jewellery that represents the independent and modern woman through its designs and collections. The vision of this retail concept is to be the preferred one-stop destination for lifestyle jewellery, offering unique designs and styles. The jewellery showcases at MGD - Lifestyle Jewellery are sources from various parts of the world like Europe, Far East and Asia. The designs are inspired by the spirit of the youth and young adults keeping in mind what they would love in jewellery.

This concept will be seen at malls, department stores, hotels, travel retail, inflight and high streets. E-commerce module is also being worked on for the concept. The group has opened its first outlet at Mazyad Mall in Abu Dhabi last year to test the concept. Further to successfully operating the outlet, the group expanded the network internationally and currently operates 14 outlets across UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait & Singapore. In UAE, MGD - Lifestyle Jewellery has 5 outlets which are located at Mazyad Mall, Makani Mall, Khalidiya Mall in Abu Dhabi and at Al Barsha Mall and Dubai Gold Centre in Dubai. In Oman, MGD - Lifestyle Jewellery has 5 outlets which are located at Oman Avenues Mall, Markaz Al Bahja, Oasis Mall and Grand Mall in Muscat and at Safeer Mall in Sohar. In Bahrain MGD - Lifestyle Jewellery has 2 outlets which are located at Gold City, Manama and at Juffair Mall, Juffair. In Kuwait, MGD - Lifestyle Jewellery has 1 outlet which is located at Sama Mall. In Singapore, MGD - Lifestyle Jewellery has one outlet which at located at Jurong Point Shopping Mall. The group also has the plans to expand in the Middle East and Far East in the coming months. 5 more outlets are scheduled to open in November 2017.

Shamlal Ahamed, managing director - International Operations, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, said: "This concept was created for the modern and independent women who are young at heart."

We will be utilizing MGD - Lifestyle Jewellery to target a segment of audience who are currently not targeted by traditional jewellery retailers. This will also help to rapidly expand our customer base of Arabs, Europeans and south East Asians. We are very happy with the response we received with the concept and are aggressively expanding our network. We are certain to open over 100 stores by 2019."

Also, the key features of this retail concept like transparency and assure quality, light weight, trendy and unique, and competitive pricing makes it an ideal gift for oneself and their loved ones. Furthermore, this concept also offers other benefits like cash buy back and lifetime free maintenance on jewellery.





