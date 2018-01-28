Saudi Interpol Extradites Wanted Figure to Pakistani Authorities

(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency)

Riyadh, Safar 7, 1439, Oct 27, 2017, SPA -- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Interpol has received a request from its Pakistani counterpart for the arrest of one of its nationals wanted in a murder crime following a dispute over a plot of land in Pakistan, in which he fired into a group of people and shot dead one of them before he has managed to escape to the kingdom.

Accordingly, he was notified and arrested on 19/10/2017, and the legal procedures were completed to extradite the wanted to the competent authorities in the Republic of Pakistan.

