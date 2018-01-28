UAE Announces Martyrdom of Soldier in Yemen

(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency)

Abu Dhabi, Safar 6, 1439, Oct 26, 2017, SPA -- The General Headquarters (GHQ) of the UAE Armed Forces today announced the martyrdom of 1st Corporal/ Saeed Matar Ali Al-Kaabi, in the operation "Renewal of Hope" with the forces of the Arab coalition to support the legitimacy in Yemen.

According to Emirates News Agency (WAM), the GHQ of the UAE Armed Forces offered its sympathy and deepest condolences to the martyr's family, praying to Allah Almighty to rest the martyr's soul in eternal peace.

