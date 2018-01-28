Riyadh Governor Graces Austria's Embassy Reception Party

(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency)

Riyadh, Safar 6, 1439, Oct 26, 2017, SPA -- Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, the Governor of Riyadh region attended here this evening a reception party held by the embassy of the Federal Republic of Austria in Riyadh to mark its country's National Day.

Upon arrival at the venue, he was received by the Austrian Ambassador to the Kingdom Gregor W. Koessler and a number of the embassy staff. The party was also attended by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Protocol Affairs Azzam bin Abdulkarim Al-Qeen and a number of diplomats accredited to the Kingdom.

