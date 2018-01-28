Jordan Welcomes NEOM Project

(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency)

Amman, Safar 6, 1439, Oct 26, 2017, SPA -- The Jordanian government welcomed the "NEOM" project announced by the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Premier, Minister of Defense and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Public Investment Fund (PIF).

The Minister of State for Media Affairs who is the official spokesman of the Jordanian government Mohammad Al-Momani said in an interview with Jordanian television that the huge project would contribute to the movement of the economy, increasing the economic growth rates in the region and promoting its investment.

He stressed that Jordan attaches importance to the investment file, noting that there is full and reciprocal coordination with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in this regard.

He added that the extension of the project among three countries would serve the economic reality in the region and reflect positively on the rates of its development.

