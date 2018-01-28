Saudi- Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Receives Congratulates Ms Jacinda Ardern on assuming office as PM of New Zealand

(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency)

Riyadh, Safar 06, 1439, October 26, 2017, SPA -- The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud congratulated Ms Jacinda Ardern on assuming office as Prime Minister of New Zealand.

In his own name and on behalf of the people and government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the monarch offered his best felicitations to the Prime Minister, wishing her continuous health and happiness and the friendly New Zealandan people steady progress and prosperity.

