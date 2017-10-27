Sri Lanka asks Qatar to partner with SriLankan Airlines

(MENAFN - NewsIn.Asia) Colombo, Oct 27 - Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena had asked Qatar to partner with the island's troubled national carrier SriLankan Airlines which had run hundreds of millions of losses under two administrations.

"The special attention of the Emir of Qatar was drawn to the request made by the President regarding entering into partnership with the SriLankan Airlines," a statement from the office of the President said.

President Sirisena is on a state visit to Qatar, his fist to a Middle Eastern country.

Talks with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani also covered an investment in a liquefied natural gas power plant in Sri Lanka and the setting up of a school for children of Sri Lankans working in the country.

About 150,000 Sri Lankans are estimated to be working in Qatar.

The two countries had signed the following agreements. (Economynext)

