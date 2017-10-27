France hands over eight Egyptian antiquities seized from traffickers

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- France on Thursday handed over to Egypt eight valuable antiquities that had been seized by French Customs several years ago.



The antiquities include 3,000-year-old statuettes and tablets of high archaeological value and they had been in French custody since 2010.



The handover was carried out in a ceremony at the French Culture Ministry in the presence of ambassadors from both countries.



The Culture Ministry said in a statement that the Customs seizure had allowed for an investigation to trace the antiquities and also unmask a smuggling ring operated between Egypt and Britain, but using France as a transit destination. French Customs arrested one British national in the sting operation.



The handover coincided with a visit to France this week by Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi, who met with French President Emmanuel Macron and other senior officials to discuss enhanced cooperation and other issues. (end) jk.hb

