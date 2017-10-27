UAE serviceman killed during operation to support Yemen legitimacy

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- The General Command of the UAE Armed Forces announced Thursday that an Emirati soldier was killed while taking part in the Saudi-led Operation Restoring Hope in Yemen.



Corporal Saeed Matar Al-Khaabi was martyred in Najran area, southwest Saudi Arabia, while performing his national duty, UAE's WAM news agency reported, citing a military statement.



The General Command of the UAE Armed Forces offered its deepest condolences to the martyr's family, praying to Allah Almighty to rest the martyr's soul in eternal peace. (end) bs.tb.gb

