US ready to assist with mediation in GCC dispute - Tillerson

"The United States will continue to provide global leadership, promote security, stability and prosperity for all people," he said at a press conference here at the end of his week-long tour of Riyadh, Doha, Kabul, Baghdad, Islamabad, New Delhi and Geneva.



On his trip to Riyadh, Tillerson said he was "very honored to take part in the inaugural Joint Coordination Committee alongside His Majesty King Salman (of Saudi Arabia) and Prime Minister (Haider Al-) Abadi (of Iraq)." "That event highlighted the strength of the United States bilateral relationship with both Saudi Arabia and Iraq and how we continue to promote greater cooperation between them. "We believe a deepening Saudi-Iraqi relationship is not only vital for stabilization and reconstruction of Iraq but also for the stability of the entire region," he said. "In the spirit of the Riyadh summit earlier this year, the United States continues to work closely with Qatar and our Gulf partners to crack down on terrorists and those who finance them. "All of our Gulf partners are putting forward a renewed effort to counterterrorism. We must expand those efforts through greater cooperation, coordination, and information-sharing among all. The United States remains troubled and concerned about the far-reaching consequences of the Gulf dispute. "Our message is clear: The GCC is strongest when it is united. We will continue our efforts to open lines of communication to pursue that unity, and as President (Donald) Trump has said, we remain ready to assist with any mediation efforts.



"US leadership has been and continues to be instrumental and necessary in Iraq, and I welcomed the opportunity to meet with Prime Minister Abadi separately on the heels of the Joint Coordination Committee meeting," he stated. Under the prime minister's leadership, the so-called Islamic State (IS or ISIS) is in retreat. In the words of President Trump, "the end of the ISIS caliphate is in sight." "We know these victories on the battlefield are not sufficient to create a stable, prosperous Iraq, so we continue to seek greater international support to shore up the Iraqi economy and bolster ongoing humanitarian and stabilization efforts. "We are glad to see expanding connections between Iraq and its neighbors, as the Coordination Council meeting in Riyadh clearly illustrates," Tillerson went on. On the Syrian crisis, he said he has just completed a few moments ago a fruitful discussion with UN Special Envoy de Mistura regarding ongoing developments in Syria.



"With ISIS on the brink of defeat, we continue our efforts to de-escalate the violence in Syria and support the Geneva process called for under UN Security Council Resolution 2254 to allow the Syrian people to chart a new political course. "As we've said many times before, the United States wants a whole and unified Syria with no role for Bashar al-Assad in the government. "The United States remains committed to providing leadership in every region of the world. And as we lead, we will continue to ask more of others to take up their responsible roles as well so that they can ultimately provide for their own people and uphold their own sovereignty," he added.



On October 20 Tillerson made a tour of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Pakistan and India before arriving in Switzerland today. (end) ta.mmj.gb

