Friday, 27 October 2017 08:26 GMT

img

Today in Kuwait's history

10/27/2017 2:29:37 AM

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 27 (KUNA) -- 1918 -- Kuwait hit by flu and 4,000 people die.
1962 -- The nursing institute was inaugurated.
1962 -- The Constitution Committee held its last session under chairmanship of Abdullatif Thunayan Al-Ghanim and referred the draft constitution to the constituent assembly for discussion and ratification.
1974 -- Kuwait Pharmaceutical Association was established.
1993 -- Kuwait lost three of its air force pilots, who died in a collision between two helicopters during a military parade organized on the occasion of a visit by families of British victims who fell during the liberation of Kuwait from Iraqi occupation.
1996 -- The Cabinet approved establishment of diplomatic ties between the State of Kuwait and the Kingdom of Swaziland.
1997 -- The four-day cultural event entitled "Bin Laaboun," organized by the Foundation of Abdulaziz Saud Al-Babtain's Prize for Poetic Creativity, is inaugurated with participation of poets from the Gulf and the Arab world.
1997 -- The Minister of Justice, Minister of Awqaf (endowments) and Islamic Affairs inaugurated the first medical jurisprudence (fiqh) seminar.
1998 -- Kadhma team won the first Asian handball championship held in Jordan.
2002 -- The Cabinet approved a draft law allowing Kuwait to become a signatory to the Convention on the Physical Protection of Nuclear Materials.
2008 -- Sheikh Mishari Rashed Al-Afasi was awarded the first Arab Creativity Oscar by the Arab Creativity Union in Egypt in appreciation for his efforts in promoting Islam. (end) mb

MENAFN2710201700710000ID1095999268


Today in Kuwait's history

Tags

#Egypt
#Kuwait

Comments

No comment

Category

Politics
Pharma/Health
Conferences/Seminars

Date

More Stories

Newsletter



Search