Today in Kuwait's history

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 27 (KUNA) -- 1918 -- Kuwait hit by flu and 4,000 people die.

1962 -- The nursing institute was inaugurated.

1962 -- The Constitution Committee held its last session under chairmanship of Abdullatif Thunayan Al-Ghanim and referred the draft constitution to the constituent assembly for discussion and ratification.

1974 -- Kuwait Pharmaceutical Association was established.

1993 -- Kuwait lost three of its air force pilots, who died in a collision between two helicopters during a military parade organized on the occasion of a visit by families of British victims who fell during the liberation of Kuwait from Iraqi occupation.

1996 -- The Cabinet approved establishment of diplomatic ties between the State of Kuwait and the Kingdom of Swaziland.

1997 -- The four-day cultural event entitled "Bin Laaboun," organized by the Foundation of Abdulaziz Saud Al-Babtain's Prize for Poetic Creativity, is inaugurated with participation of poets from the Gulf and the Arab world.

1997 -- The Minister of Justice, Minister of Awqaf (endowments) and Islamic Affairs inaugurated the first medical jurisprudence (fiqh) seminar.

1998 -- Kadhma team won the first Asian handball championship held in Jordan.

2002 -- The Cabinet approved a draft law allowing Kuwait to become a signatory to the Convention on the Physical Protection of Nuclear Materials.

2008 -- Sheikh Mishari Rashed Al-Afasi was awarded the first Arab Creativity Oscar by the Arab Creativity Union in Egypt in appreciation for his efforts in promoting Islam. (end) mb

MENAFN2710201700710000ID1095999268