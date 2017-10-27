Qatar- Al Duhail, Al Gharafa tie adds spice to Round 6 action

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Even though the ‘Qatar Clasico' between Al Sadd and Al Rayyan today hogs much limelight of the QNB Stars League Round 6 action, tomorrow's Al Duhail and Al Gharafa encounter will draw the attention of fans for more reasons than one.

Both teams have quality players in their ranks. Al Duhail midfielder Luiz Martin Junior and Al Gharafa attacker Vladimir Weiss are two players capable of producing strong performances.

They spoke ahead of the game in an exclusive interview with QSL Online.

Luiz Martin said, 'Our games against Al Gharafa are always strong and exciting. They're a good team with reputed players. This time, we're going into the game on the back of a five-match winning streak. We start as favourites, but Al Gharafa can prove a big block. We'll respect our opponents and stay focused.

Meanwhile, Weiss reflected on the game against Al Duhail.

'We're facing the best team in the league. They've won all five games whereas we'll have to make a strong comeback after our defeat to Al Kharaitiyat in the previous round.

'We'll play this match with all our might. If we can bring the best out of us, we'll surely get a positive result. Al Duhail are one of the toughest teams and strong contenders for the league title. They're playing consistently well too. I just wish we would be the first team to beat them, he said.

The Slovak said he knew fully well of Al Duhail's intentions, having donned their colours for two seasons. 'Al Duhail always target titles and play to win. However, I'm now fully focused on the goals of my current team Al Gharafa. I'll try to do my best and help them win matches, said Weiss.

He rated Youssef Msakny as the best player in Al Duhail ranks.

'Msakny is a very talented player. He's having an amazing season, with his club and country. He scores crucial goals. Al Duhail have other quality players too, said the forward.

MENAFN2610201700630000ID1095997989