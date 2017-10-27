Qatar- Hathab Series: Stage set for the 2nd round

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Dressage competitions have been scheduled in the second round of the 12-leg Hathab Series, organisers said yesterday.

On the first day of the second round today at Al Shaqab Arena, the Open Tour competition (110/115cm) will commence at 2:00pm.

The Open Class competition (115/125cm) will start at 4:00pm.

Tomorrow the two dressage competitions will be held at 8:30am and 10:30am in what will be the morning session for the competitors.

In the evening session, a riders will feature in the Medium Tour (2:00pm, 120/130cm).

In the feature event of the second round, riders will compete for glory in the Big Tour class (4:00pm, 130/140cm), organisers said.

A joint effort of Qatar Equestrian Federation (QEF) and Al Shaqab, the Hathab Series events will alternate between Al Shaqab Arena and QEF's Outdoor Arena, Event Director Ali Al Rumaihi said last week. The series is being broadcast live on Al Kass Sports Channel.

