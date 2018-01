(MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Prime Minister and Interior Minister H E Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani sent a written message to the Interior Minister of Italian Republic, Marco Minniti, pertaining to promoting and developing bilateral relations between the two countries. Qatar's Ambassador to Italiy, Abdulaziz bin Ahmed Al Malki, handed the message during a meeting with the diplomatic adviser of Italian Interior Minister, Paula Amadi.

