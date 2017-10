(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) For Newspapers Only...



Amman, Oct. 26 (Petra)- His Majesty King Abdullah II on Thursday sent a congratulatory cable to President of the Czech Republic, Milos Zeman, on the occasion of his country's national day.



The King wished President Zeman continued health and the Czech people further progress and prosperity.





26/10/2017 - 05:21:23 PM

MENAFN2610201701170000ID1095994935