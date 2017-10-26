Thursday, 26 October 2017 04:46 GMT

Israel hands demolition order for home in Jerusalem

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Ramallah, Oct. 26 (Petra)-- Israeli occupation authorities Thursday handed a demolition notice for a Palestinian-owned house in the Jabal al-Mukaber neighborhood, southeast of Jerusalem, under the pretext it was built without a permit.

The Wadi Hilweh Information Center in Jerusalem said in a statement that Jerusalem municipality's crew accompanied by military forces handed over notification to demolish a home that has been built since two years and inhabited by a Palestinian family of five members.

