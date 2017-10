(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, Oct.26 (Petra)-- The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) opened trading on Thursday with a rise to 2098 points compared to 2096 points of last session closure, according to market sources.



The market index fluctuated between 2094 points and 2098 points in the first 15 minutes of today's session with a trading volume of JD 1.5 million.



WH

26/10/2017 - 11:21:45 AM

MENAFN2610201701170000ID1095994933