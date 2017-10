(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 26 (Petra)- His Majesty King Abdullah II on Thursday sent a cable to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulating him on the anniversary of the declaration of the Turkish Republic.



The King wished president Erdogan continued good health and the Turkish people further progress and prosperity.









