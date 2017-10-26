Jordan- New security measures for US-bound - RJ says

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 26, (Petra) - The Royal Jordanian (RJ) announced on Thursday it will implement new security measures required by the US authorities for US-bound flights starting mid-January 2018.



The new measures include enhancing overall passenger screening as well as increasing security protocols around the aircraft and in passengers area through deploying advanced technology .



The enhanced security measures come into force today on all US-bound flights, while the US authorities granted all airlines the option to delay the implementation process up to six months.



The enhanced measures are being introduced to comply with US government requirements designed to avoid an in-cabin ban on laptops.



