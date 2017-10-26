Gov't human rights coordinator meets delegations

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, Oct. 26 (Petra)--Government Human Rights Coordinator Basel Tarawneh on Thursday, met with UN Women Representative Ziad Sheikh and an accompanying delegation.



Tarawneh reviewed programs and activities of the government to enhance human rights at the official level, as well as the role of ministries and public institutions to follow up on the implementation of human rights recommendations in general, and those related to women in particular.



The government coordinator also met with Assistant Speaker of the Tunisian Lower House of Parliament Jamileh Dabash during which he briefed her on coordination and partnership between the government and civil society institutions.



The Tunisian official praised efforts of His Majesty King Abdullah on human rights issues as well as the partnership between the government and the civil society.





