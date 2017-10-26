Momani: Jordan supports Palestinian reconciliation agreement

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 26 (Petra)--State Minister for Media Affairs and Government Spokesperson Mohammad Momani reiterated Jordan's historical support to the Palestinian issue.



In his weekly program "News and Dialogue", that was broadcast by Jordan Television and Radio Jordan on Thursday, the minister pointed to the talks between His Majesty King Abdullah II and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Amman earlier this week, during which the King stressed the importance of the Palestinian reconciliation deal in enhancing Palestinian unity and serving the Palestinian cause.



Momani said His Majesty's phone call with head of Hamas Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh yesterday came within Jordan's support to the Palestinian reconciliation as well as the strategic relationship between Jordan and Palestine at all levels.



On the Syrian crisis, he said that funds that have been secured for the Jordan Response Plan (JRP) to the Syrian crisis did not exceed 40 percent of the needed funds, urging the international community to should its responsibilities toward this humanitarian issue.



On NEOM project launched by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, he said the project will contribute to accelerating economic growth in the region and enhancing investments in it, adding that Jordan attaches utmost attention to the investment file.









26/10/2017 - 03:08:38 PM



