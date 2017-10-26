Jordan supports political solution to Yemeni crisis, FM says

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct.26 (Petra) -- Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs Ayman Safadi, Thursday discussed with the UN special envoy for Yemen Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, efforts to end the Yemeni crisis.



During the meeting, the UN envoy briefed Safadi on the latest developments and contacts made with the regional and international parties, as well as his proposals to activate the political process and put an end to the conflict.



Safadi stressed the Kingdom's support for all efforts aimed at reaching a political solution to end the war, put an end to the suffering of the Yemeni people and restore security and stability in the country, according to the Gulf Cooperation Council Initiative, outcomes of the National Dialogue Conference and relevant UN Security Council decisions, especially Resolution 2216.



Jordan is the headquarter of the office of the UN mission for Yemen, according to an agreement signed between the government and the international organization.



S Kh



26/10/2017 - 01:15:00 PM



MENAFN2610201701170000ID1095994928