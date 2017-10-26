Medal Gold win for Jordan in Thailand

(MENAFN)According to the Jordan Olympic Committee News Service, Paralympics star Khitam Abu Awwad has won the gold medal at the Thailand International Table Tennis Championships in Bangkok.



She took The Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008 Paralympic bronze medal, and was able to take the gold medal for this championship after beating Japan's Nihu Sakawa in the final 3-1. She then joined up with her teammate Fatimah Al Azzam and took the team silver.



Another won for Jordan came from Osamah Abu Jame' who won bronze in the Men's singles.



"The players were in great form and have now qualified for the World Championships," said a pleased coach, Haroun Al Shaltnoi.



