Things to do this weekend in Qatar (October26-28, 2017)

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online It's the end of October and we have a list of events for you to enjoy so let's welcome winter and the weekend by bidding adieu to the end of summer.

Paint the Town Qatar - Moon Over My World

Join the artist, ArtbyAra, as she guides you in completing Moon Over My World.

Unwind and paint your own otherworldly beauty.

Never painted before? No worries! Ara will guide you step by step as you sip and nibble away.

Take this beautiful canvas home - painted by YOU!

Where: Al Rayyan Hotel, Mall of Qatar

When: October 26; 8pm-11pm

Register: QR250 is inclusive of a full buffet and all the supplies you need to complete this work of art.

Details: For more info,

Oyster Bay LIVE presents Gianluca Vacchi

Oyster Bay Live's opening event presents international DJ, Gianluca Vachhi.

This 27th of October will see the debut of the Oyster Bay Live revamped concept with one of the biggest 2017 international social media and DJ phenomenons alongside the resident DJ Terio.

During this exclusive evening, you can experience the ultimate musical journey and immerse your senses to the innovative rhythms from Gianluca Vacchi.

The event promises to be an historic event!!

Where: St. Regis Doha

When: October 27; 8pm-2am

Details: For more info,

Slovakian and Indonesian Folkloric Performances

Cultural Village Foundation Katara in cooperation with UNESCO Office in Doha presents Cultural Diversity Festival: Slovakian and Indonesian Folkloric Performances

Where: Katara Cultural Village; Amphitheater

When: October 27-28; 7:30pm-9:00pm

Details: For more info,





Oktoberfest 2017- Philipina Edition

Oktoberfest 2017 will be a replica of the Oktoberfest in Manila with Street food counters, Live Music and much more.

There will be a Pinoy Doha Idol Competition and a street dance competition along with some cool prizes to be won. The event will be free for all.

Where: Al Jawhara Ballroom; Intercontinental Doha

When: October 27 (3pm onwards) and October 28 (10am onwards)

Details: For more info,

THINK PINK

The Pakistan Women's Association Qatar is hosting a breast cancer awareness event. It's a ladies only event and inclusive of lecture on symptoms and self examinations, light refreshments and lots of giveaways. Free entry.

Where: TNG School, Wakra campus

When: October 28; 11am-1pm

Katara Photography Festival Exhibition

Qatar is witnessing an evolutionary period filled with pride, happiness, hope, thrill and bliss.

Themed ‘Excitement', the maiden photo festival will be an opportunity to witness various pictorial forms of enthusiasm and absolute joy in people, places, things, celebrations, animals, actions or nature. The event showcases photographs by Jordis Antonia Schloesser, Andrea Buenafe, Tony Hage and Nasser Al-Emadi.

Where: Katara multipurpose hall; Building 19

When: On until October 30; 10am-10pm

Details: For more info,

Art 29 presents REM by Lulu M

Contemporary Qatari artist Lulu M opened her solo exhibition titled 'R E M Rapid Emotional Movement at W Doha Hotel & Residences recently.

Curated by Fahad Al Obaidly, the exhibition is open to the public until November 16. Lulu M is a self-taught artist recognised for her minimalist abstract compositions.

Lulu M wants to share her passion with the world and take the viewers on a journey of her vivid dreams through her art.

Where: W Doha Hotel & Residences, Qatar

When: Ongoing event; 9am-7pm

Details: For more info,

