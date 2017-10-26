Mobile radars to monitor seven Qatar roads (Thursday, October 26)

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Mobile radars are in place at seven spots in Qatar to ensure that no traffic violations occur on the roads.

It is best to drive carefully and under speed limit if you are driving on these Qatar roads today (Thursday, October 26) - Shamal Highway, Shahaniya, Salwa Road, University Street, Wakra, Orbital Highway, and Airforce Street - as there are mobile cameras installed on these roads.

These cameras will not only catch speeding drivers but also those overtaking from right side, driving without seat belts and using phone while driving.

Following traffic rules would be in the best interest of not just your health but also the finances as most violators would have realised by now. Ministry of Interiors warns motorists remind that "speed limits are a maximum, not a target."

