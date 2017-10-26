UAE- Logistics services are just an app away

(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) While technological advancement has reshaped almost every business model around the globe, businesses in the Middle East have adapted themselves to stay competitive in the changing scenario. The traditional methods deployed by the transportation and logistics (T & L) market in the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region have created a gap for technology to fill.



Janardan Dalmia, an investment banker-turned-technology evangelist, and Ahmed Al Nafie, set out on a mission to transform the logistics industry. They launched a cloud-based B2B platform, Trukkin Middle East, that unites customers with shippers and truckers in the Middle East to create new business opportunities and deliver streamlined logistics solutions.



Trukkin is headquartered in Dubai with offices in Saudi Arabia and India.



"The idea was originally incubated while my partner and I were discussing the local transportation challenges faced in Saudi Arabia. We did a lot of on-the-ground market research and from thereon, we started building the product and the business model, keeping both shippers and transporters in mind. We are working very hard to build a product and an organisation to help solve local commercial transportation challenges," says Dalmia, CEO and co-founder of Trukkin.



The platform enables logistics services on demand for clients, who can request bids through the app or on the portal after registering. For clients, Trukkin unlocks new suppliers, services on demand and lower transport overheads backed by transparency. For fleet owners and individual drivers, the Trukkin platform offers a new channel for business development.



The Trukkin ecosystem comprises a multi-lingual customer app on iOS and Android and a portal. Fleet owners and individual drivers can also use the portal and app.



Customers, fleet owners and independent drivers all register on the Trukkin platform after going through a verification process. Customers then request services to transport their goods/load and provide order details via the app and web platforms. Trukkin's operations team matches the transportation needs and provides the required vehicle. Drivers from the logistics firm or fleet operator then arrive to pick up the goods. Once the driver has reached the drop-off point and off-loaded the goods, proof of delivery is uploaded to the app and the service is officially concluded.

Customers have a variety of in-app methods to make the payment. Customers and fleet owners can track their shipments in real-time through Trukkin. Throughout the transportation process, Trukkin's operations team is available round the clock to provide support to customers and transporters.



"We've launched Trukkin with the mission of making it the preferred logistics enabler region-wide by providing a state-of-the-art mechanism to connect suppliers and clients. Trukkin answers a genuine industry need for greater transparency, choice of providers and the ability to request transport services from available fleets. We have honed the user journey to make registration, placing orders, accepting bids and making payments very simple, leading to an excellent user experience from start to finish. I am confident that Trukkin will simplify logistics across industries in the whole GCC," Dalmia explains.



The Mena T & L industry generated $73 billion in 2015, of which the GCC T & L industry accounted for $47 billion. Nevertheless, T & L is emerging as one of the key drivers of economic activity in the region, especially in the GCC, whereby it now constitutes a major industry sector, according to Al Masah Capital research.



The UAE's supply chain and logistics industry touched over $25 billion in 2015, according to the Supply Chain & Logistics Group.



Dalmia started working on the concept from early 2016 and it was formally launched in May 2017.



"We are still very new but the response so far has been very exciting. It has reiterated our belief in the market for our business as both shippers and transporters have welcomed a new age professional company helping them sort out several operational issues and bringing in more efficiency," he claims.



"We want to focus on providing a great customer experience to shippers and transporters by adding greater value through innovation, simplifying the transportation and logistics processes and providing excellent operational support," he continues.



Dalmia says Trukkin is handling shipments to all GCC countries. "We want to strengthen our presence in the UAE and Saudi Arabia and then grow to other GCC countries," he says.



Trukkin's biggest challenge has been to shift the mindset of its clients, says Dalmia. "Everybody likes the concept but there is resistance to change. We understand this is going to take some time and are coming up with solutions to address this. We have made some headway in the past two months and are confident that customers and transporters will realise the value and start leveraging the platform soon," he says.



