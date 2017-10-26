UAE- Video: Sophia becomes first robot to receive Saudi citizenship

(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Sophia, a humanoid artificially intelligent robot became the first robot in the world to receive a Saudi citizenship on Wednesday.At the Future Investment Initiative conference, the kingdom announced that they were granting her citizenship.

In the video shared online, Sophia said she was honoured to receive her citizenship. "I am very honored and proud for this unique distinction. This is historical to be the first robot in the world to be recognized with a citizenship," she said.

Sophia is Hanson Robotics' most advanced robot.After receiving her citizenship, she was interviewed byAndrew Ross Sorkin in Riyadh. During the course of her interview, she took a dig at Elon Musk and Hollywood movies for portraying the artificial intelligence in a questionable light.

