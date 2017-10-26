Dubai gold climbs slightly after touching 2-week low

(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Gold steadied aftertouching a 2-1/2 week low on Wednesday on reports thatRepublican senators favored John Taylor to become the next headof the US Federal Reserve, which drove US bond yields tomulti-month highs.

The price of 24k gold in Dubai is Dh155, up from yesterday's Dh154.42, while the 22k can be bought at Dh145.75.

The Stanford University economist is seen as someone whowould raise interest rates at a quicker pace. Goldis sensitive to rising US interest rates because they push upbond yields and tend to strengthen the dollar.

"If he (US President Donald Trump) does indeed chooseTaylor, gold is likely to fall sharply," Commerzbank analystssaid in a note.

The market was pricing in one rate increase in December andone more next year, while the Fed itself envisaged three ratehikes in 2018 and was likely to move more rapidly thanpreviously expected under Taylor.

While that kept prices of the precious metal under pressure,geopolitical risk pulled bullion prices back from earlierlosses. A senior diplomat in North Korea said the foreignminister's warning of a possible atmospheric nuclear test overthe Pacific Ocean should be taken literally.

North Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs Ri Yong Ho said inSeptember that Pyongyang may consider conducting "the mostpowerful detonation" of a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific Oceanamid rising tensions with the United States.

"I don't think the North Korea news makes gold pricessustainably higher, unless these headlines come to some actualconflicts," said Ryan McKay, commodity strategist at TDSecurities in Toronto.

Spot gold was up 0.02 percent at $1,276.61 an ounceby 2:17 p.m. EDT (1817 GMT), after hitting $1,271.11, the lowestsince Oct 6.

US gold futures for December delivery settled up70 cents, or 0.05 percent, at $1,279 per ounce. Bullion prices were hovering just above its 100-daymoving average at $1,275.

Upbeat US durable goods and home sales data also bolsteredthe case for interest rate hikes, helping push US 10-yearTreasury yields to the highest since March and yields on 30-yearbills to the highest since May.

The dollar, however, weakened as the euro rose ahead of aEuropean Central Bank meeting on Thursday and sterling gained onstronger-than-expected UK growth data.

A weaker dollar makes dollar-denominated gold cheaper forholders of other currencies, but higher bond yields reduce the appeal of non-yielding bullion, dampening demand.

In other precious metals, silver was down 0.06percent at $16.93 an ounce.Platinum was down 0.22 percent at $917.99 an ounceand palladium was down 0.3 percent at $959.22 an ounce.

