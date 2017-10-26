Jordan- Moderate weather forecast until Friday, showers on Saturday

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, Oct.26(Petra) -- Moderate weather is forecast to prevail in the hilly areas and the Badia regions both Thursday and Friday, while it will be warm in other parts of the Kingdom with clouds at various altitudes .



According to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD), mercury levels will drop few degrees on Saturday, bringing partly cloudy skies with a chance for scattered showers and northwesterly moderate winds to brisk at times.



Daytime temperatures forecast for today in Amman will reach 28 degrees Celsius, in the northern parts 27 and in the southern cities they will register 25, dropping at night to 15, 12 and 14 respectively. Mercury levels in the Gulf of Aqaba will jump to 33 degrees sliding to 22 at night, the JMD said.



